RB Durex Establish New Partnership with PPFN on Sexual Health

LAGOS, September 26th. In line with RB’s continuous commitment to being a socially responsible organization, RB has signed an agreement with the Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN) to help improve the Sexual health and wellbeing of Nigerians.

The scope of the agreement covers Sexual and reproductive Health Education and increasing consumer access to condoms.

According to a recent report by World Health Organization (WHO), ‘Every day, more than one million sexually transmitted infections are acquired worldwide, and each year an estimated 78 million people are infected’ constituting a major health concern even in Nigeria. Thus, Sexual Health Education and Contraception are therefore twin preventive health strategies to curb this. Research and Real World data reveals that male latex condoms when used consistently and correctly is an effective approach to achieve a reduction in spread of STDs and contraception.

At the signing of the partnership agreement, Rahul Murgai, the Managing Director of RB West Africa and Dr Ibrahim M. Ibrahim the Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN) were optimistic that the joint efforts of the two organizations will help drive the Sexual and Reproductive Health agenda in Nigeria.

Speaking about the partnership with PPFN, Rahul Murgai said, “RB is excited to partner with PPFN to create scaled awareness and education pan Nigeria on planned-parenthood, maternal health, safe contraception techniques and targeted reduction in HIV related deaths through the effective and consistent use of condoms. Through this collaboration, consumers will have the requisite education and empowerment to improve their Sexual Health with easy access to Durex- the World number 1 condom brand.”

Over the past 50 years, RB has been at the forefront for cause-related initiatives that further the progress of Nigeria on UN Sustainable Development Goals such as reduction in infant mortality from preventable diseases such as diarrhea and malaria, improved public health and sanitation from reduced open defecation problem and now partnering to reduce HIV related deaths. Its brands, which are popular household names such as Dettol, Mortein and Harpic, have active partnerships with Federal Ministry of Health (MoH), Save the Children(STC), Nigerian Medical association which work to educate new mothers, school children and reach LGAs like Shomolu in Lagos to promote good healthy habits like handwashing and to build a healthier nation.

The Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN) is a national non-governmental organization and a leading advocate and provider of sexual and reproductive health services. PPFN is a member of the global movement that strives for universal access to reproductive health services to all (including poor, marginalized, vulnerable and socially excluded people) without discrimination. According to Dr Ibrahim “this partnership will contribute towards PPFN’s objective of expanding access to quality services particularly for young persons in Nigeria.”

The PPFN and Durex strategic partnership will go a long way in reducing the spread of HIV/AIDS and other STIs. It will also contribute to reducing the incidence of unwanted/unplanned pregnancy and unsafe abortionas well as significantly improving the overall level of health and feeling of well-being in Nigeria