SON warns motorists against using substandard tyres

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON, has warned Nigerians against the use of tokunbo tyres, saying it is a death trap.

The SON Director General , Mr Aboloma Osita, gave the warning at a one day seminar organised for members of Association of Tyre Dealers of Nigeria on Monday in Osogbo.

Osita was represented by the SON Southwest Regional Coordinator, Mrs Oyenike Owoyele.

The theme of the seminar was "Substandard Tyres- A Risk To National Economic Security."

Osita said the proliferation of substandard tyres in the country had led to preventable loss of lives and properties in recent time.

He said importers must desist from importing used and substandard tyres, adding that such act is against the law.

Osita said SON has continued to carry out enforcement against the sales of used tyres, adding that any dealer caught would be made to face the wrath of the law.

According to the SON boss, the ultimate goal of the organisation was to reduce substandard tyres and products to zero or barest minimum and to ensure such products do not get to consumers.

"The elimination of substandard products and tyres is the responsibility of all manufacturers, importers, distributors, retailers and consumers.

"The lives of consumers is paramount and we must all join hands together to prevent Nigeria from being a dumping ground for substandard products."

In his remarks, the SON state Coordinator, Mr Jerome Umoru, said the workshop was organised to ensure that substandard tyres are removed from circulation.

Umoru said there was need for importers, manufacturers and consumers to imbibe the culture of safety and quality to reduce the risk of accidents on the high ways.

The facilitator at the workshop, Mr Adetoyi Adeyinka, from tyre and allied product chemical technology, Lagos, said the importation and selling of substandard and used tyres was causing environmental hazard in the country.

Adeyinka, who noted many had lost their lives to road accident due to use of substandard and tyres, said good tyres helped to manage risk on the highways.