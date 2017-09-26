Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with H.E. Mr. Hassan Ali Khayre, Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia
The Secretary-General reaffirmed the United Nations’ full support in the humanitarian, security and the human rights areas

NEW YORK, United States of America, September 25, 2017/APO/ --The Secretary-General met with H.E. Mr. Hassan Ali Khayre, Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The Secretary-General commended Somalia for the progress made in advancing state-building. The Secretary-General and the Prime Minister also discussed efforts related to security sector reform and revenue generation.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed the United Nations’ full support in the humanitarian, security and the human rights areas, as well as in the implementation of Somalia’s development plans. The Secretary-General also reiterated support to AMISOM and to the creation of Somali institutions.


