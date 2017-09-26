Elechi, Umahi’s Unending Battle In Ebonyi

The hostility and bad blood existing between the incumbent governor of Ebonyi state ,Engr David Umahi and his predecessor, Chief Martin Elechi have taken a worsening dimension even as political parties and actors in the state heightened permutations over who occupies Ebonyi Government House come 2019.

Political analysts have linked recent the escalation of the political disagreement between the governor and his former boss,Elechi to the politics of who governs the state in 2019,pointing that from the body language and public utterances of the former governor it is clear that he is going to oppose the re-election bid of his successor the way he did in 2015.

This is even more evident given the fact that the former governor has abandoned the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) for the All Progressives Congress(APC) where he has continually lambasted the PDP led government in the state.

Giving reasons why he left PDP to APC ,Chief Elechi said that his former party (PDP) “got bedevilled by impunity, corruption, lack of respect for democracy, insensitivity to public opinion”among other antidemocratic dispositions.

Continuing he said “we think that the greatest joy in a democratic system is the right of the people to choose who their leaders will be. That right to decide and determine our leadership has been destroyed in Ebonyi state under the PDP. And that was why a majority of PDP members protested and left that Party to look for a new democratic space. Our people have moved to the APC. I, who swore that on leaving the PDP I will never join another party but I have now swallowed my pride to say I will sink or swim with the people I had laboured with. And that is why I joined the APC.” The former governor had said in July when he led APC members in the state to the Abuja residence of the APC National Chairman,Chief Odigie Oyegun.

Elechi has also been accused of spearheading the move by the state chapter of APC to stop the governor from obtaining $150 million loan from the African Development Bank(AFDB) and the Islamic Development Bank(IDB) for the reconstruction of the state’s ring road.The APC in the state having been maintaining that the governor was seeking the loan to prosecute his re-election bid in 2019 .

The persistent exchange of tackles between the two leaders is clear an indication that the various efforts by some stakeholders and groups in the state especially the leadership of the Catholic church to reconcile the two have failed with Elechi repeatedly saying that he was not regretting opposing Umahi’s gubernatorial ambition in 2015, and that he would do so again if given same opportunity.

Apparently frustrated by his former boss’s unrepentant and persistent opposition to his governorship, Governor Umahi has moved to curtail him with his latest disclosure that he was ready to probe the ex governor’s administration. Umahi stated that he was tired of covering the financial misconducts allegedly perpetrated by Chief Elechi while in office and opined that he was prepared to probe his 8 years in office .

He made the statement recently in his office at the Government House in Abakaliki recently while interacting with government House correspondents.

Umahi who was a deputy governor during the second term administration of ex- Governor Elechi claimed that his former boss looted the state treasury to the tune of billions of naira without making any savings for the state. Governor Umahi expressed worry that despite his reluctance to probe the former governor ,he (Elechi) had continued to criticise and rubbish his administration.

Advertisement

He specifically alleged that his former boss had been writing petitions against his efforts to access $150 million loan from the African and Islamic development banks for the reconstruction of the state’s ring roads.

Umahi therefore averred that “I have decided to probe Elechi eight years administration. I will probe his administration and I will publish the findings on the pages of newspapers. Enough of his show-offs. He has committed unpardonable financial fraud in the state, very unpardonable and he has the mouth to talk. I know there was a petition he wrote against me .

I am going to write EFCC to come and probe every bit of that petition. Elechi did not pay pension and severance allowances .It is by human feeling that I pay Elechi his pension .He doesn’t deserve to receive pension because he didn’t pay others and then you were not paid for one month and you started crying everywhere ”

However the former governor while responding to governor Umahi’s threat to probe his administration stated that he was ready for the probe, adding that contrary to what his successor wanted the World to believe, that him(Elechi) and his two sons have been under probes since he left office in 2015 ,which he claimed were being sponsored by governor Umahi. Elechi stated that rather than declaring that he was ready to probe him that his successor should be saying that he was ready to continue from where he stopped .

Elechi further alleged that his successor has been attacking him because of his opposition to his governorship ambition in 2015 and most recently his rejection of his SUV jeep gift.The former governor however accepted that “Umahi has the right to feel bad that I failed to support him to succeed me, but I don’t regret my actions and he should not see me as problem of his administration”

He lamented that he handed over to Umahi on May 29, 2015, participated in his thanksgiving service on June 7, 2015, but received a letter of summon from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on June 9, 2015.“The petitions, which EFCC sources said were more than 50, were written by the present Ebonyi government through the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice. We visited the anti-graft agency regularly since and the last time I visited there in May 2016, I was shown a letter from the Attorney- General where I was accused of several financial malpractices,” he said.

Elechi explained that the petitioners’ allegations against him included his government’s involvement in the establishment of the state cement, oil and gas, rice production companies, among others.

“I gave my own side of the story and presented copies of the same petition which the attorney-general issued me in November, 2015 over the same alleged offences. It is then clear that Umahi must not be saying that he will probe me but say that he will continue from where he stopped with the probe since 2015.

“When I rejected the car offer Umahi made to me over these issues, he denied that his government had hands in the probe and I consider this statement as a lie. There is no way Umahi will not be aware of a probe instituted by the Attorney-General of his government.

“One of my sons is currently facing a court trial instituted by Umahi’s government.

“I am not running away from Umahi’s probe. I have survived five different probes when Gen. Yakubu Gowon’s administration was toppled, having served in the East-Central state administration. I faced two judicial and three administrative boards of inquiry, was arrested three times by the police and had two suits filed against me at the Enugu High Court, all within that period. All these fizzled because I was not found culpable and there was no way I would be afraid of probe presently, especially when it was ongoing,” he said.

-Independent-