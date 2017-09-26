Senator Expresses Concern Over Increased Cases Of Unwanted Pregnancy Among Teenage Idps In Borno Camps

Former Presidential Adviser on National Assembly Matters ,Senator Mohammed Abba Aji has expressed concern over the increasing cases of unwanted pregnancy among teenage girls within the Internally Dipslaced Persons Camps in Maiduguri, Borno state.

Speaking on the demands by the IDPs from Bama Local Government Area who protested last Sunday wishing to go back to their communities, the Former Senator, who is also an IDP as he hails from Bama, said, he was in full support of the demands by the IDPs.

He said that the psychological trauma which the IDPs are undergoing as a result of the pathetic conditions in their camp has led to many unwanted teenage pregnancies, deaths by Cholera and starvation as adequate food supply and joblessness has made it unbearable, hence their demands.

Presently, he said there is rising tension in the camps because the displaced persons are left with no option than to vacate the camps to go out in search of food.

His words; "I am seriously worried over the pathetic situation of our IDPs in Camps, there is no enough food for them to eat, Cholera is killing many of them, their children are not going to school for the last three years and there is no job for them.

" About 47 teenage girls from Bama in one of the camps have been impregnanted, one of the pregnant girls is 14 years old. They are living with their parents in the camps, and the parents watch their children waste away in the camps.

" When I received the distress call that many of the IDPs wanted to trek back to Bama and pick up their pieces, I agreed with them, but I advised them to exercise patience and follow the proper channel and be law abiding.

'" As we speak, they have all agreed to go back to their various camps pending appropriate arrangement by the security agencies and the government.

"Although, Government is doing its best to see that it rebuilds Bama which was completely destroyed by the insurgents, it is unfortunate for me to learn that the reconstruction and rebuilding work in Bama has been stopped". Senator Aji said.

It will be recalled that thousands of IDPs mostly from Bama, taking refuge in Maiduguri vacated their camps on Sunday and protested trekking back home, but the Police Commissioner, Mr. Damian Chukwu appealed to them to wait until security arrangement for their safety and escort are concluded to take them home.