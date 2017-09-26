Barber docked for stealing fowl in Osun

A 32-year old barber, Gbenga Daramola, has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State, over alleged theft of a fowl.

Prosecutor Olayiwola Rasaq told the court that the accused with others at large on the 23rd of September, 2017, entered into the house of one Saka Mojirade and stole a fowl valued N3, 000 and two empty crates of Coca-Cola valued N4, 000.

Rasaq said the accused also made away with baby clothes valued N15, 000 and one HUAWA phone valued N18, 000.

He added that the offences contravened sections 390, 411, 412 and 516 of the Criminal code cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria. 2003.

The accused however pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him and his counsel, Barrister Najite Okobe, implored the court for his bail in the most liberal terms.

In her ruling, Magistrate Fatimah Sodamade granted the accused bail of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till October 26, 2017.