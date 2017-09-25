Obusom Reveals How He Emerged Oshimili South Council Boss

Barely a month for the tenure of the present local government council chairmen in Delta State to come to an end, the chairman, Oshimili South council, Barr (Pst) John Chuks Obusom, has disclosed that his emergence was by divine mandate.

The chairman stated this Monday at the ongoing stewardship account to members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, held at Labour House, Asaba.

“I was in the mountain to pray for certain issues; there I was told that I will become the chairman of Oshimili South. I heard it clear and loud, I know it was by divine mandate that I became the council chairman”, he revealed.

Pastor Obusom, who said he was never interested in the chairmanship position, said, it was too closer to the people, “I never wanted to be a council chairman because it is too close. Anything you do, people will hear of it”.

The council boss said as part of ways to checkmate impersonation by persons across the Niger as indigenes of Oshimili South council area, he refused to endorse over 50 identification letters sent to him after it was proven beyond doubt that they were not from the council area.

“after thorough investigation, I have over 50 identification letters that I refused to sign because the people are not from Oshimili South indigenes. Before I sign any letter, we must get across to the family of the person, the traditional ruler, the member representing the person at the State House of Assembly. I don’t just sign identification letters. And if someone else must sign when I am not available, I monitor it”, regretting that he would have signed out over 50 benefits that would have come to Oshimili indigenes.

“if had signed those over 50 letters, that means I would have signed away 50 jobs, education and other benefits that would come to 50 Oshimili South indigenes”.

He revealed that the 2% set aside for Agricultural Project from the allocation has fully been utilized, “the constitution provides that 2% from the allocation be channeled into Agric Project, when I came into power, it was not in existence but we have been able to start it and some of the livestock we reared have been sold. We are working towards restocking for the Christmas season”.

The council chairman said some flash points where criminals carry out their nefarious activities that have given indigenes and residents’ sleepless nights have been demolished.

“Some areas along Igbuzor road and Abraka market that have been turned to places where illicit sex is done with under aged and where kidnappers used as their hideout were demolished”.

Although, he lamented that a central motor park of his dream has not been fully developed in his first term, the vision has been birthed.