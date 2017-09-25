Lawmaker, Tunde Olatunji donates cash to constituents to access CSDP's project ‎in Osun

‎A lawmaker representing Ife North State Constituency in Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Tunde Olatunji, has aided the accessment of Community and Social Development Projects (CSDP) social welfare projects for his constituency by donating a sum of one million naira.

Olatunji said the donation will serve as counterpart fund to aid his constituents for them to be able to partner with the CSDP and World Bank to build a multi million naira Civic Centre in the ancient town of Edunabon.‎

The Nigerians Voice reports that the civic centre project is valued at about 10 millions naira.

While addressing the mammoth crowd at Salu Palace in Edunabon, Olatunji donated a cheque of #770,000 as counterparts fund of ten percent due for the community before such a project could be executed by CSDP.‎

He said he donated the requested N770, 000 for the construction while the balance of about #300,000 will go into purchase of furniture.

According to him, the construction of Civic Centre bid came on the heels of the request of the people of the sleepy community who have been striving in building the centre for years.

"As lawmakers, it is incumbent on us to give adequate representation to our constituents. We should be able to identify their needs and ensure we contribute our own quota to the development of our constituencies.

"We are going to break the jinx of years of not having a befitting civic centre in this town", Olatunji said.

He charged other lawmakers on the need to always put the welfare of their constituents at the front burner of consideration, adding that the project would be completed on or before December, this year. ‎

While appreciating the CSDP and the state government of Osun, the lawmaker maintained that the present administration in the state had made people the focus of his administration hence, the need for all political functionaries to complement efforts of government to improve social well being of the people in the state.

He urged people of his constituency to support the present administration in the state in his quest to reposition the state for socio economic development.

Speaking in the same vein, Prince Adeniran Abodunde, the National President, Edunabon Progressive Union, (EPU) expressed gratitude to Hon Olatunji for the love shown to his town.

Abodunde who urged the people of the town both at home and in the diaspora to think of what they could do to develop the town said "Olatunji has set pace for others to emulate".