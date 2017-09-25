You Are Giving Wrong Impression About Us, YDP Chair Tells Okowa

Chairman, Young Democratic Party (YDP), Delta State chapter, Barr Festus Ofume, has lamented that the state governor, Mr Ifeanyi Okowa, is painting the people of Ika North East local government council in bad light before the generality of Deltans with his “Egho-Aria”, mantra amidst huge resources coming to the state.

This is coming even as over 150 people drawn from Igbodo, Mbiri, Umunede, Akumazi and Owerre-Uluboi, gathered in Ekwuoma town, Ika North East local government area of the state Sunday and defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to YDP.

Receiving the decampees, the party chairman, Barr Ofume, disclosed that the people of the council area were dear to the party, “Ika North East is a local government that cannot be neglected in the history of Delta State. YDP will ensure that development comes here”, pro missing that YDP would bring the much awaited development to the area which lacks government presence.

“YDP will help the council to come to limelight especially this local government election that is coming”, he assured.

According to him, “the Egho-Aria mantra was carefully designed by the PDP to deceive the good people of Deltans. There is money in the state, PDP is not saying the truth, PDP don’t understand the true meaning of governance”, he alleged.

He said the decamping was a good omen to the party, “what we are seeing here today is a plus to YDP and a signal to PDP that their time is up. YDP has the chances of winning the LGA”.

He also pointed out that the underdevelopment that has bedeviled the state was a problem associated with the party, “and that is what YDP will capitalize on to win the next coming elections in the state.

“YDP will bring development to the grassroot, PDP is doing empowerment with tricycle, motorcycle and peanuts in cash gifts”, assuring them that their votes would count in all the elections in the state.

“They develop only their sides and left other areas alone that there is no money”, stressing, “We will recognize you. Our doors are widely open and we are already in consultation from the ward to the state level, “we will give women and the youth equal chances for elective positions”, he vowed.

Speaking on behalf of the defector, Mr Ikpeasonem Meye said “I like the party because they have good plans for Deltans”.

Meye, who is the chairman of One Love Pressure Group, said the Okowa-led government has disappointed them.

Another respondent, Joseph Obiofor regretted that he hails from the same area with the incumbent governor, “I Joseph Obiofor passed a vote of No Confidence on the Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration”.