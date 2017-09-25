Ekiti Reps members hail Fayose, teachers over state’s first position in NECO

Members of the House of Representatives from Ekiti State have hailed the State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose for making sure that the State retained its first position in the National Examinations Council secondary leaving examinations conducted by the body for 2017, describing the feat as further confirmation of the governor’s total

commitment to education in the State.

The House of Representatives members, Hon Segun Adekola, Hon Thaddeus Aina, Hon Kehinde Agboola, Hon Ayodeji Oladimeji and Hon Akin Awodumila said they were particularly happy that Governor Fayose was able to perform the same feat that he performed during his first tenure.

The National Assembly (NASS) members also commended teachers in the State, as well as youth corps members who are having their national assignment in various schools in the State.

They said “coming from 29th position in NECO in 2014 to 18th position in 2015 and 1st position in 2016 as well as 2017 is a major achievement that we, members of the House of Representatives from Ekiti State are very proud of and we salute our governor and leader, Mr Ayodele Fayose.

Advertisement

“Even in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), it should be placed on record that the immediate past All Progressives Congress (APC) government of Dr Kayode Fayemi met Ekiti State performance at 33 percent. The performance however went down to 22.9 percent in 2012, 29 percent in 2013 and 25 percent in 2014. In

2015, Ekiti performance rose to 37 percent and 42 percent in 2016.

“This year, Ekiti State performance in WASSCE is 74.86 percent, which is a major improvement over and above that of 2016.

“We congratulate our students for bringing to fruition efforts of the government and the teachers. We also commend our teachers for putting up their best not minding the economic recession that has caused irregular payment of salary.”

Describing Governor Fayose as an unrepentant friend of the teachers, the NASS members said; “Our teachers know who their true friend is and they cannot but continue to give their best when they have their true friend, who will not threaten them with vindictive competency tests as governor.”