Rivers State is not part of those who want to secede: Nyesom Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has said the people believe in Nigeria's unity and are not part of secession agenda.

Wike made the remarks at Nigeria's 57th Independence Church Service which held at Saint Mark's Anglican Church in Port Harcourt.

''God has blessed this country, we are not part of those who want to secede, Rivers State will never be part of that,” the Governor stressed.

The governor, however, advised the Federal Government to ensure good governance to end the increasing agitation for self-determination among ethnic groups in Nigeria.

“In as much as you continue to have bad governance, people will continue to agitate across the country, we give God the glory that we are still one, despite the agitations and challenges,'' he added.

He called for justice and equity for all citizens.

He also advised Nigerians to always speak out against injustice.

Wike noted that part of the reasons why politicians behaved irrationally was based on the fact that they knew that results could be manipulated for them.

The governor calls for better security and justice system for all the federating units.

He stressed that such gesture would give all Nigerians, a sense of belonging as well as reduce tension.

Wike reinstated his call for the investigation of the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Rivers.

In his sermon, the Anglican Bishop of Evo Diocese, Rt. Rev Innocent Ordu, noted that Nigeria had developed, regardless of the challenges facing the nation.

Advertisement

The Bishop called on Nigerians to respect the constitution of the country as well as respect and support constituted authorities and work for the development of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independence Church Service attracted top government functionaries, security agencies and traditional rulers. (NAN)