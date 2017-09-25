Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Politics | 25 September 2017 11:43 CET

I am not promoting IPOB; I support one united Nigeria: Gov. Fayose

By The Rainbow

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has said that he is not promoting the activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and that he is not for the division of Nigeria.

But that the Federal Governmet should 'engage in more of dialogue with agitating group instead of guns. The Ekiti state governor on his twitter handle @GovAyoFayose on Sunday also said that President Muhammadu Buhari 'should know that this is not 1984 when the President ruled as a military dictator.


Politics

‘ Success is getting what you want; happiness is wanting what you get.’
By: Ingrid bergman

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists