N17.859bn Traded At NSE In One Week

Lagos – Nigeria’s equities market closed positive on Friday after a flip-flop performance during the week, as benchmark index appreciated by 0.85 percent to close at 35,488.81 basis points as against 0.05 percent depreciation recorded previously.

Market capitalisation rose by N103 billion or 0.85 percent to close at N12.233 trillion against the N12.130 trillion recorded on the previous trading day. Market performance was buoyed by price gains recorded by some major blue chips.

The market thus recorded a 1.38 percent gain week-on-week with year-to-date (YTD) returns standing at 32.05 percent.

However, a total turnover of 1.096 billion shares worth N17.859 billion in 16,070 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 896.618 million shares valued at N15.368 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 17,048 deals.

The financial services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 880.597 million shares valued at N13.614 billion traded in 8,994 deals; thus contributing 80.33 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and 76.23 per cent to value.

The industrial goods followed with 69.174 million shares worth N676.248 million in 881 deals. The third place was occupied by consumer goods industry with a turnover of 49.288 million shares worth N2.870 billion in 3,077 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely – Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc and Jaiz Bank Plc (measured by volume) – accounted for 450.567 million shares worth N10.942 billion in 1,834 deals, contributing 41.11 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and 61.27 per cent to value.

Also traded during the week were a total of 58 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N90,475 executed in five deals compared with a total of 1,265 units valued at N145,720.20 transacted the previous week in eight deals.

A total of 178 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N163,407.05 were traded last week in two deals, compared with a total of 5,290 units valued at N5.030 million transacted the previous week in 15 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 1.38 per cent and 1.37 per cent to close the week at 35,488.81and N12.234 trillion in that order.

-INDEPENDENT-