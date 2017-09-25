Cultural ecstasy as Ilonzo, Tambuwal, others bag Chieftaincy titles

There is no gainsaying the fact that Igbo elders are wise in their saying that Ezigbo Aha k’ego (good name is better than money/wealth). It was on this resolve that people of Umuofor autonomous community, an ancient kingdom in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State on Saturday, 23 September, 2017 gathered in their numbers with pumps and pageantry to decorate Chief Dr Mrs Flora N. Ilonzo as Akadire (wealthy and healing hand) 1 of Umuofor.

Ilonzo, who is the founder and Chief Executive Officer, Centre for Psychic and Healing Administration (CPHA), Awka, Anambra State was also garlanded with Service to Humanity Merit Award Certificate sequel to her outstanding services to humanity as an ambassador of peace, healer, philanthropist and mother of nature.

She is also a recipient of about hundred Chieftaincy titles, awards and honours from different communities, individuals, institutions and countries including Anyafulugo (Eagle eyes) Enugu-Ukwu n’Umunri, Olinandu of Ukehe, United Nations Peace Ambassador (UN-Polac), etc.

Crowning Ilonzo, HRH Eze Dr A. F. Chimaeze Emetumah III, Ezeudo II, Eze Ahunrukwe II, Duru Emetumah III, Offor of Umuofor autonomous community, disclosed that the chieftaincy title was in recognition of Ilonzo’s outstanding contributions to the peace/development of his communities and pursuant to the powers bestowed on him by Imo state of Nigeria Traditional Rulers and Umuofor as a traditional ruler.

The monarch, while praising Ilonzo for her myriads of contributions to the community and Nigeria at large, enthused people to look unto her as source of inspiration as she is renowned world over as a philanthropy, healer using natural herbs, sensitisation on pro bono and peace advocate.

Ilonzo, in her usual character, presented kolanut, alligator pepper (ose oji) and garden eggs and others to the monarch, as she lectured them on the health benefits of the rich Igbo cultural kolanut, alligator pepper and yams, which she urged them to make parts of their daily consumptions.

“Consume kola and alligator peppers. Do not neglect them due to their healthy benefits such as prevention of ulcer, cancer and others. Kola helps in reviving any person that slumps. Also, there are different kinds of yams in the market and each has a medical implication or healthy benefits. These include men and women fertility, immune booster and sources of energy.

“Our foods are our medicine. Always make do with African plants; fruits and vegetables if you want to remain healthy and free of diseases especially the chronic fatigues like cancer, ulcer and others”, she added.

Akadire, while expressing happiness over the honour bestowed on her, called on the youth and the old to remain peaceful and hardworking, promising not to forget them in her various humanitarian services, and to include their needs first whenever some of her contacts like China, Taiwan, Britain and others request for people to be empowered.

News48hrs.com recalled that Ilonzo has over 300 plants labeled in different languages by world researchers at CPHA botanical garden, Herbal studies and Herbarium for researchers and students, healing purposes, Mental Home, and Skill Acquisition centre set aside for healing and transforming people into self-sufficient and employer of labour.

She was also the woman who resolved the conflict between the members of the dreaded Odo masquerade Cult Nssuka and the Catholic faithful; built Olinandu Secondary School, Igbo Etiti, 1982; while her artistic prowess made her to solely decorate the old Anambra State during the visit of Pope Paul IV in 1982.

Similarly, in 1984, the psychic uncovered a plot to assassinate the then Head of State and Government, Muhammadu Buhari, who is incidentally the incumbent President of the country, solely recovered 9 bombs, 12 crates of ammunitions and 12 crates of hand grenades that some hoodlums planned using to terminate the lives of Buhari, notable Igbo personalities and military hierarchy then selected to welcome him, and others so numerous to mention.

The event held at Town School Field, Umuofor, also witnessed award presentation to the Governor of Sokoto State and former Speaker, Federal House of Representative, Rt. Hon Aminu Wasiri Tambuwal; Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Governor of Kano State, and Alhaji Hamza Barmu, one of the first Hausa residents of Imo State.

Another award recipient, Alhaji Hamza Barmu (Ezinwanne of Umuofor), while expressing happiness for the award, supported Ilonzo’s peace sermon, and enjoined Nigerians to love and cherish one another for the unity and progress of the country.

