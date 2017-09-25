Apapa gridlock: LASEMA assures Lagosians of safety

Following the gridlock arising from the traffic congestion in Apapa and its environs, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has reiterated its readiness to respond to any emergency situation in and around Apapa or any other part of the State.

General Manager of the agency, Adesina Tiamiyu said yesterday in Alausa it was exploring various possibilities in ensuring quick and adequate response in case of any form of emergency in the area or any part of the State.

According to him, “The agency is looking into the possibility of setting up a temporary dispatch point for quick and adequate response to any case of emergency, while agency’s bikers have been dispatched for close monitoring and surveillance of the situation for necessary attention when required with the agency further looking at other avenues for periodic sit rep in management of any situation in the area.”

Tiamiyu assured that the Lagos State Government was alive to its responsibilities in ensuring adequate safety of lives and properties and will not allow any unfortunate incident to occur as a result of the bottleneck.

He, however, advised Lagosians, especially residents of Apapa and its environs to remained calm and to also call the 112/767 for any form of emergency.