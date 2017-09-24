Buhari's To Do List

1. Publicly declare his assets with official release verified by CCB.

2. Bring Dasuki to court and prosecute him.

3. End medical tourism with setting personal example.

4. Prosecute Babachir Lawal indicted in Grasscutter looting from IDP scandal.

5. Prosecute NIA boss Ayodele Oke and wife over $43 million Ikoyi stash.

6. Lock up a single looter cabal.

7. Prosecute Goodluck Jonathan for corruption, crimes against humanity.

8. Try Ibrahim Babangida, Obasanjo, Abdulsalami and other leaders for corruption, crimes against humanity.

9. Release list of looters who refunded some money to the government with amount looted and deal brokered.

10. Proceed with the Halliburton looting scandal allegedly involving Atiku, OBJ, IBB, Abdulsalami and others.

11. Clean up the Niger Delta.

12. Promote modular refineries in the Niger Delta.

13. Name and prosecute a single cabal sponsor of Boko Haram.

14. Investigate Buratai over the Dubai properties and other millions of dollars assets in Nigeria.

15. Investigate Fashola over Lagos million dollar borehole and hundreds of thousands of dollars personal website scandals.

16. Open up on Dambazzau's alleged removal from the Arms Panel corruption report.

17. Investigate Dangote, Saraki and others listed in the Panama Papers report.

18. Act on the report of the Kaduna Judicial Inquiry on the Zaria massacre.

19. Obey the court order to release Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat.

20. Investigate Kaduna state government's admission of funding Fulani terrorists involved in massacres in Nigeria.

21. Probe Kano government over unconditional pre-trial release of suspects in murder of Mrs. Bridget Agbahime.

22. Probe Borno governor Kashim Shettima over statements that he knows sponsors of Boko Haram but will not release them to protect heads from rolling.

23. Probe government prosecution for setting Senator Ndume free by not bringing witnesses Konduga, Namadina Sambo and Adoke to court for his case of alleged Boko Haram sponsorship.

24. Probe Godwin Emefiele over FOREX subsidy scam that is worse than previous administration's fuel subsidy scam

25. Probe and prosecute former security chiefs and current army chief Buratai, then procurement head, over Boko Haram proliferation, looting of funds for military and war against Boko Haram.

26. Release lists of victims in the Zaria massacre, Abia massacre, Onitsha massacre and Umuahia massacres.

27. Exhume and investigate the military-murdered corpses in the mass government-dug graves Zaria, Onitsha and Abia.

28. Investigate details of the "illegal" amnesty granted by the military to Boko Haram terrorists without approval by the Council of State as constitutionally demanded.

Complied by Dr. Perry Brimah; Join @CabalMustGo movement on Whatsapp +1-929-427-5305