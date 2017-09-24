Association expresses worry over reemergence of Yellow Fever

The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria has

expressed worry at the reemergence of Yellow fever in Nigeria and demanded for continuous medical surveillance in order to track diseases of public health importance.

The association also demanded for urgent Reconstitution of Governing Board of Health Regulatory Bodies in Nigeria.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the conclusion of the special general meeting of AMLSN in Osogbo, Osun State, the National President, Alhaji Toyosi Raheem regretted that since the dissolution of these bodies in 2015, regulatory bodies like MLSCN, PCN, and MDCN have been incapacitated in their activities.

Raheem urged government at various levels and teaching hospitals to create department of Medical laboratory Science in the Ministry and Teaching Hospitals in line with the Nigerian National Laboratory Policy of 2007.

According to him, the creation of such department will promote quality assurance and quality management.

He decried the growing hostility between Medical laboratory Scientists and Pathologists, adding that it appears the Pathologists are boasting that the Ministers of Health are giving them covert support.

Advertisement

To enhance the rule of law, Alhaji Raheem called for compliance with court judgement and respect for professional autonomy quoting the FMC, ASABA VS AMLSN of 2013, JUTH MGT VS AMLNS of 2014, OAUTH VS AMSLN as examples.

Raheem who declared his association’s support for the JOHESU nationwide strike, noted that AMSLN decided to painful join the strike action having realized that it is the language government understand.

The President who called for the engagement of more Scientists, added that it would not only achieve the expectation under the National Medical Laboratory Policy but also enable the professional body oversee and coordinate quality management system and enhance quality laboratory service in PHCs.