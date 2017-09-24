If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

24 September 2017

Newly Elected Hirshabelle President Backs Federal Government’s Position On Gulf Crisis

By Ali Hassan Abdulle

The newly elected President of Hirshabelle’s Mr. Mohamed Abdi Waare supports the Somali Federal Government’s position to stay neutral in the dispute between Qatar and the Saudi-UAE governments.

President Waare said that the Federal Government has the sole authority to speak on foreign affairs matters, and it is inappropriate that some regional state governments have taken the decision to disobey the Federal government in interfering.

“The issue of foreign relations is for the central government and the only role the regional states has in this context is to contribute their recommendations to the central government,” he noted.

In his interview with VOA Somali, President Waare called on the regional administrations to respect the provisional federal constitution that clearly defines the powers of the federal government and that of the regional states.

Jubbaland is the only remaining regional state that has not declared its position on this issue.


