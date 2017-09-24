IPOB: South East Govs, Betrayers, Or Patriots?

Following the military’s Operation Python Dance 11 (Egwu Eke 11) in South Eastern part of the country, which started in Abia State and the hue and cries over it, the state governors in geo-political zone and leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo proscribed the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Prior to the announcement, residents of Umuahia, the Abia State capital and Aba, the commercial hub, had alleged that armed soldiers were shooting and torturing unprotected civilians, especially flag-carrying and leaves-bearing IPOB agitators.

Tempers rose to high heavens when videos of alleged military torture of IPOB activists went viral, drawing international attention to the on-goings in Abia State. This was after Okezie Ikpeazu, the state governor, had announced a curfew in the two cities.

Thus, it was not a surprise when the South East governors under the chairmanship of David Umahi, the Ebonyi State Chief Executive, announced the proscription of the activities of IPOB. This was to be followed immediately with the military declaring the secessionist organisation a terror group. The Federal Government, through the ruling of a Federal High Court in Abuja, has formally categosrised IPOB a terror group, amid protests by several rights groups and legal luminaries.

However, the public has been wondering why the South East governors, who should have acted as fathers to the Igbo-based IPOB and other Pro-Biafra Movements, be the first to proscribe the Nnamdi Kanu-led group. Was it the voice of Jacob speaking through the body of Essau? Could it be that the South East governors, and by extension, the Igbo political elite, have washed their hands of the Biafra agitators because of the fear of possible sanctions by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration of President Muhamadu Buhari?

It would be noted that both the Ohanaeze and the governors announced the clampdown on IPOB after a joint emergency meeting in Enugu attended by the General Officer Commanding the 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu and National Assembly members from the South East.

Chief Brendam Nwawuihe Igwejiulo, a social crusader and chieftain of Young Progressive Party (YPP), maintained that by their action, the South East governors wanted to create the erroneous impression “that they are more Catholic Church that the Pope.”In other words, the governors and the other Igbo leaders wanted to indirectly tell the government that they are patriotic and loyal to the Federal Government by washing their hands off the IPOB members, who literally are their children.

Thus, according to him, they have to throw the ill-fated baby with the bath water due to their present positions and future political ambitions, and thus sacrificing what could be seen as the Igbo dream and vision, Biafra.

He added: “I had expected the governors to call for dialogue and round table discussion between the government and IPOB, a non violent and non confrontational group. If the republic of Biafra is eventually realised, will the South East governors not be part of it?”

Clement Anezionwuezi Onyedima, an Owerri-based politician, maintained that the Southeast governors erred by proscribing the IPOB, as “the boys are speaking our mind and have interestingly stepped into the shoes of the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu-Ojukwu, our departed hero who was until death, our ethnic champion.”

Comrade Niyi Ajibola, a social crusader, however, maintained that IPOB had been operating illegally as it was not a register organisation. Thus, he said, the action of governors in proscribing IPOB is in order.

He stressed that the governors, as Chief Security Officers of their respective states must have acted to ensure that the IPOB members did not overstep their bounds and in the process, drag the nation into another civil war.

Comrade Austin Osakue, a human rights activist and Executive Director, Foundation for Good Governance and Social Change, however maintained that “The South East governors were blackmailed into doing that. I am sure you listened to the Senate President, Senator Saraki, who is the number one legislative officer in this country. He is saying that the proclamation did not follow due process, as well as the military’s declaration of IPOB as a terrorist group.”

Comrade Joseph Ambakaderimo, a Niger Delta activist, expressed support for President Muhammadu Buhari for the proscription of IPOB, as well as tagging it a terrorist group.

He said that IPOB members had crossed the national red line and were fast becoming a threat to the nation’s national security, adding, “Our national security is at stake. The liberty of any individual or the right of any group of persons takes the back seat.

“The issue of national security should be devoid of politics because the issue of safeguarding lives and property is the primary responsibility of any government. In fact, the designation of the IPOB as a terrorist organisation is long overdue.

“We have on record a situation where the self-professed supreme leader of IPOB (Nnamdi Kanu) was in a forum in the United States soliciting for arms and ammunition to fight the Nigerian state.”

Ambakaderimo also called on government to beam its search light on such other groups in every part of the country and proscribe them or designate them terrorist groups.

He added that the Federal Government should henceforth begin to crackdown on anti-state actions by such groups to save the nation from imminent anarchy. He stressed: “We are not uncivilised people, neither is Nigeria a jungle. We should all remember what happened in Rwanda years back and stop this hate that we spread around. It is an ill wind that will blow no one any good.”

Ambakaderimo the convener of South-South Reawakening Group (SSRG), urged Kanu’s followers not to devote their lives on meaningless crusade, adding that they should have a rethink and contribute their quota to national development, rather than dissipate energies chasing shadows.

He said: “We urge the youths of the South East and the country at large to hold our leaders accountable and demand for good governance. Don’t allow your tomorrow to be squandered today by some selfish persons who parade themselves as political leaders while their children live in the comfort of their mansions in Europe and some other parts of the world.”

For the South East governors, he said it was a shame that they allowed the matter to degenerate to an alarming level before they could proscribe the activities of IPOB.

-INDEPENDENT-