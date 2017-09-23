Remember Southern Borno

Former Senate Leader Mohammed Ali Ndume representing Southern Borno Senatorial District, who was suspended for six months has called on the Federal Government to scale up its funding and be tranparent in addressing humanitarian challenges posed by insurgency activities, insisting that N45 billion earmarked to the Presidential Committee Initiatives for the North East and the over N240 billion funds raized at an International Conference in Oslo this year for the same purpose is inadequate.

Senator Ndume expressed regret that up till this moment, no assistance have come from the federal government to address the recent outbreak of Cholera in camps which has claimed over 50 lives with several Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs hospitalized in Borno.

He said, apart from the inadequate supply of food and other health facilities in camps which is beyond the state government and other humanitarian agencies to address, many children of the IDPs who are future leaders of tomorrow have no access to qualitative education in the last four years.

He lamented the lack of completion of projects especially road construction due to insecurity, which has continued to make movement difficult in the area.

"I am always worried over the slow pace of work on road projects in the north east, many of the contractors handling the dualization of Maiduguri- Kano Road, Damaturu- Biu road, Damboa- Chibok road and host of others abandon the work due to fear of attacks.

"This situation has also contributed to lack of award of contract for the reconstruction of Biu- Gombe 120 kilometre, Biu- Gombi and Biu- Numan federal roads which have now become a death trap.

" I will not complete my lamentation without appreciating the gallant efforts put in place by military, security agencies, civilian JTF members for degrading the insurgents and restore relative peace in the north east, even as I called on them to sustain the tempo to nip terrorism and other criminal activities in the country". Ndume stated.

On some accusations against his persons, especially in the social media platforms, alleging that he has failed the people of his constituency in delivering dividends of democracy, Ndume said, he has procured 20 tractors, tricycles, vehicles, sewing machines among others to empower people from the nine Council areas of his constituency, in addition to drilling of boreholes and payment of scholarships to hundreds of students in the area.

He insisted that he will not join any issue with those who uses android phones and posts mischiefs in the social media, as 90% of the people who constituted the electorates do not even use android phones, nor to avail themselves with the social media.