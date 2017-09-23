Former First Lady Of Akwa Ibom Is Dead

Mrs Imo Isemin , the wife of the first civilian governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Isemin who died in 2009 was reportedly dead.

It was gathered that Mrs Isemin died after a brief illness in a private hospital in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

Her husband, Mr. Isemin died in 2009, 16 years after leaving office as governor due to the military coup in Nigeria that brought Sani Abacha, a general, into power.

Until her death, Mrs. Isemin was a successful entrepreneur and a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in the state.