If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Obituaries | 23 September 2017 20:34 CET

Former First Lady Of Akwa Ibom Is Dead

By The Nigerian Voice

Click for Full Image Size

Mrs Imo Isemin , the wife of the first civilian governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Isemin who died in 2009 was reportedly dead.

It was gathered that Mrs Isemin died after a brief illness in a private hospital in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

Her husband, Mr. Isemin died in 2009, 16 years after leaving office as governor due to the military coup in Nigeria that brought Sani Abacha, a general, into power.

Until her death, Mrs. Isemin was a successful entrepreneur and a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in the state.


Obituaries

Yesterday is history, tomorrow is mystery, but today is a gift.
By: Phyllis Impraim

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists