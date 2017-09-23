Osun's Commissioner attack: Group condemns ,wants perpetrators apprehended

A Socio-political group, Asiwaju Grassroots Foundation (AGF), Osun State chapter has condemned in its entirety the Thursday reported attack of Hon. Bola Ilori, the Osun State Commissioner for Regional Integration, by an armed group suspected to be political thugs.

The group, in a press statement jointly signed by its acting Coordinator and the Secretary, Comrade Tijani Sikiru and Com. Adeniji Yahaya, the copy which was made available to journalists in Osogbo on Saturday, strongly condemned the attack and called on the Governor of the Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu and the the leaders of the All Progressive as well as the security agents to arrest those behind the attack and bring them to book.

It would be recalled that, Ilori, an indegine of Ondo State was assaulted by some hoodlums at the zonal meeting of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

He was said to have been assaulted when he left the international Event Centre, Akure, the venue of the event, to grant interview with reporters at the entrance of the hall.

AGF described the attack as "calculated criminal action" saying it was most uncalled for, and a direct attack on the Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

The group wondered how someone could be openly attack, manhandled and almost stripped naked despite heavy presence of security details of the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi and that of the Secretary to the State Government.

"The sponsors of those hoodlums who attacked Bola Ilori have forgotten that they have either directly or indirectly attacked and assaulted the governor of Osun, and leadership of the APC in the South West Nigeria.

"We considered the attack as rude, criminal and flagrant disrespect to rule of law and violation of the right of Hon. Bola Ilori.

"We however call on the Inspector General of Police to specially investigate the police personnel deployed for the conference, particularly the security details of the Ondo State Deputy Governor and the SSG who were physically present when the suspected political thugs attacked and made attempt on the life of Bola Ilori.

"Perpetrators of such heinous act, who openly displayed firearms and injured participants at the conference must urgently rounded up without delay.

"The temerity of the thugs pose a serious danger to the peace of Ondo, and if not timely checked, only God knows would-be next victim of that criminality." the statement reads.