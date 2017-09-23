Delta Government Engages Publishers On Capacity Building

A one day capacity building for members of the Association of Community Newspaper Publishers of Nigeria (ACNPN), Delta State Chapter has ended with a charge on them to play their roles of a watchdog of the society, know what a news item should be and to be objective in their reportage of government policies and programmes.

The workshop with the theme: “Excellence In Publishing”, was held at Benizia Hotel, Asaba.

Chido Nwakanma, who spoke on “The Role Of Community Newspapers In The Society”, traced the evolution of community newspapering from the first community newspaper in Nigeria, said “a community newspaper should be a rallying point to the community it covers”.

Nwakanma tasked them to cover relevant issues that affects the people, stressing that newspaper should cover specific communities, “and pay attention to the needs of the community”.

He said community media are important arm of the mass media, “it creates a platform for people to interact and serves as watchdog to government at all levels”, noting that they should strive for best practice.

Another speaker, Taiwo Obe, who spoke on “News – What It Is. What It Is Not”, charged them what news content should be and tasked them to affect their various communities positively, “if your newspaper closes today, will your community miss you? He asked.

Also speaking, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, spoke on, “Objectivity versus Editorializing (A case Study Of The S.M.S.R.T Agenda”, charged them on objectivity of government policies and programmes.

He said there was need for them to balance their reports by taking time to hear from both sides before going to press.

Ehiedu said the third tiers of government “is not the responsibility of the state government, they are constitutionally carved out by the law”.

The Executive Secretary, Delta State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency, Shimite Bello, charged publishers to grow their businesses beyond reporting.

The Executive Secretary who was represented by Austin Nehe, who spoke on “The Money Trail”, said publishers, should not be afraid to take loan to expand their businesses, “it is even more fearful to avoid loan to the work you are doing”.

The workshop also featured topical issues like, “Turning Your Product Into a Brand, Digital Efficiency For Profitable Publishing and Surviving The Battle Of The Newsstand”, which participants applauded.

Some participants at the workshop disclosed that it was an eye opener, promising to do their work objectively with vigor.

The publisher of Oasis Magazine, Daniel Umukoro, said, “The truth of the matter is that the workshop is revolutionary. We are leaving here as changed publishers”.

Prince Charles Umejei, publisher, National Trumpet, a community newspaper, said, “the duty of community publishers is to bring to fore, government programmes and policies to the grasroot”.

While noting that community newspaper publishing is a two edge sword, he said, “It is also the duty of publishers to bring areas undeveloped to the notice of government”.

“The workshop came at the very right time. It also came to unify the disintegrated body into one umbrella”, he added.