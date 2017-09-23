France is angry with Nigeria over IPOB sponsorship accusation

France and UK governments are pissed with Nigeria after Lai Mohammed accused them of sponsoring pro-Biafra group.

The government of France is quite pissed with Nigeria at the moment, Pulse can authoritatively report.

This is linked to France being named as one of the foreign countries behind plans to balkanize Nigeria through Nnamdi Kanu’s Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB).

Two French Embassy officials who spoke to Pulse on the basis of anonymity, disclosed that they were quite taken aback when the federal government of Nigeria named their nation as a sponsor of IPOB’s dangerous activities.

That was before the French Embassy in Abuja issued a strongly worded statement denying any links with Biafra agitations and recent unrest in Nigeria.

France also pledged stronger ties with the Nigerian nation.

'Financial headquarters'

On Wednesday, September 20, 2017, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, sensationally accused France and other foreign nations of aiding and abetting separatist activities in Nigeria.

According to Mohammed: "We have the records, we know IPOB collects money from many people from diaspora, they collect money from many people in Nigeria; they collect money from some foreign countries, this is clear.

"Let me tell you, the financial headquarters is in France, we know, but you see, can you as a government stop sending money to your parents? You have to block the sources of finance. That is what I said recently.

"It is incontrovertible that some people in diaspora contribute money to IPOB. Where does he (Kanu) get his money from? We know this as a fact. Again, there are a few very knotty diplomatic issues which you need to skip.

"For instance, who does not know that the IPOB internal radio is located in London? We know the diplomatic moves we have been taking and approaching the UK, all the damages it has done. But they don't see it that way. For them (the British government), it is about freedom of expression."

Diplomatic row

Mohammed’s comments were enough to spark a diplomatic row between France, the UK and Nigeria behind the scenes, top ranking government and diplomatic officials told Pulse on the basis of anonymity because they hadn't been authorised to speak on the subject.

24 hours after Mohammed’s pointed accusations, the French Embassy in Nigeria issued the following statement through Claude Abily, who is First Counsellor on Political Affairs and Communication at the French Embassy:

US Ambassador to Nigeria H.E. W. Stuart Symington and U.K. Ambassador to Nigeria H.E. Paul Arkwright are received by President Buhari in Aso Rock

"The Embassy of France was surprised by the statement made yesterday by the Minister of Information and Culture indicating that the "financial headquarters" of IPOB was in France.

"We don't have any knowledge of a particular presence of IPOB in France and the Nigerian authorities never got in touch with the Embassy on this point. We stand ready to examine any information which could support this statement.

"Furthermore, we will like to reiterate that France actively cooperates with Nigeria in the field of security and that we strongly support the unity of the country."

'Freedom of speech carries responsibilities'

In a related development, the UK also denied that it refused request from Nigeria to have Kanu’s hate filled Radio station yanked off its airwaves, as alleged by Mohammed.

"The UK is not aware of any representation from Nigerian government about Radio Biafra”, said Joe Abuku, who is Press and Public Affairs Officer at the British High Commission in Nigeria.

"Were we to receive any such request, we would of course consider it carefully on the basis of the available evidence, recognising that freedom of speech and expression carries responsibilities."

Diplomats on either side of the France-UK aisle who craved anonymity for this story, told Pulse that it was worrisome that a high ranking government official from Nigeria would go public with accusations of that magnitude without first comparing notes through official diplomatic channels.

One France embassy official told Pulse that Mohammed’s utterances were capable of severing diplomatic ties between both countries.

“It’s a serious accusation and we were certainly not happy about being called the financial headquarters of IPOB's operations”, the official lamented.

On the run

IPOB has since been proscribed in Nigeria with separatist leader, Kanu, on the run.

Kanu is due in court next month in the capital city of Abuja; to continue his trial on charges bordering on treason and illegal possession of firearms.

He was arrested in October of 2015 as soon as he set foot in Nigeria from his UK base.

History

During the 1967-1970 civil war which led to the deaths of over a million South-easterners, France, Spain, Portugal, Norway, Israel and South Africa allegedly provided support and some form of financial assistance to Biafra.

The aforementioned nations didn’t openly identify with or recognise Biafra, but they provided tacit support for Ojukwu’s fighting forces, according to the history books.

However, African nations like Gabon, Haiti, Ivory Coast, Tanzania and Zambia openly recognised the Biafran State.