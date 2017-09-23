OSUN 2018 ELECTION: WE WILL SUE OSUN INEC, CP, APC and PDP IF... - HDP

The Osun State Chapter of Hope Democratic Party (HDP) has observed with downright disgust the political tautness and campaigns on social media and streets in the state to the build-up of 2018 gubernatorial election in the state following series of character assassination online campaigns by some members and loyalists of the ruling party in the state (APC) and the major opposition party (PDP).

This was contained in a press release signed and made available to newsmen by the Osun state HDP Chairman, Mr. Wole Adedoyin in Ilesa yesterday.

According to Adedoyin, “this is a clear case of absolute disregard for the rule of law and violation of the electoral act as APC and PDP had embarked on early campaign to woo voters in the forthcoming 2018 election of which INEC has not even picked any date.

“Pasting of campaign posters on the streets and character assassination through social media by those seeking political offices and their supporters in both political parties are persuasive proof of starting political campaigns for 2018 gubernatorial election in the state which is against the electoral act. The two political parties have started casting aspersions on each other. We are amazed that INEC (the electoral umpire) and Osun State Police Command (security agent) did not say or do anything to curb or stop the violence.

We view all these as inequitable, undemocratic, aberrant and trampling on the provisions of the Electoral Act and worse still, provoking the people to cause crisis ahead of the 2018 gubernatorial election in the state.

We are hereby calling on the Osun state Commissioner of Police, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and all relevant security agencies to stop both parties and their henchmen from continuing with their campaign of calumny as it is a threat to the existing peace being enjoyed by the citizens of the State.

The untimely campaign by the two parties are obviously a threat to the peace and security in the State; therefore, we enjoin the police and other security agencies to put a stop to these ill-timed voters drive and waste of tax payers' money.

If APC and PDP campaigns are not stopped now, we foresee a situation where other political parties would capitalize on the inability of Osun state branch of INEC, police and other security agencies to stop them to commence campaigns when the time is not ripe.