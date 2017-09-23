If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

General News | 23 September 2017 08:50 CET

Buhari To Stay In London For Four Days – Presidency

By The Nigerian Voice

President Muhammadu Buhari will spend four days in London, Femi Adesina, his spokesman, has told BBC.

Buhari returned to London on Thursday after attending the United Nations general assembly (UNGA) in New York.

“He will be in the UK until Monday next week,” Adesina told BBC Hausa.

No explanation was given for the president’s current visit, but Adesina had earlier announced that Buhari would stop over in London on his way back to the country.


