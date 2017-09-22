Hijrah : K-Rad Felicitates with Osun State, Promises Better Future

A legal luminary and leading governorship aspirant in Osun state Kunle Rasheed Adegoke (K-RAD) has felicitated with Muslim ummah across the globe in general and Osun state in particular on the celebration of Islamic New Year, Hijrah 1439.

Congratulating Muslims for witnessing the beginning of a new Islamic calendar, K-RAD, in a press statement made available to journalists, said the personality of Prophet Muhammed and the lessons of tolerance, perseverance and infinite hope embedded in the history of Hijrah should and must not be lost on all and sundry.

"As we celebrate new Hijrah calendar, it is expedient on us all as residents and citizens of the State of Osun to imbibe the spirit of trust and

hope in Allah and the prophet Muhammed as exhibited not only by those who left Makkah with Prophet Muhammed on Hijrah but also the

Medinites who took in these migrants in the spirit of love and sacrifice."

"Osun state, no doubt, craves for greater development just like the new islamic year being celebrated, we are very confident that just as we

welcome a new horizon in 1439 Hijrah calendar, Osun state will in no time experience unprecedented turn around as we ask for continued love and sacrifice among the people of Osun state."

"While we celebrate the beginning of a new Islamic year, We seek from you all, fervent prayer for the continued peaceful existence and prosperity of Osun even as we make promise to give our people reasons to be once again proud of our dear state." K-Rad submitted.