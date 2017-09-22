Mobil Producing Nigeria Felicitates Akwa Ibom State at 30

Ibeno, AkwaIbom, Friday, September 22, 2017 Mobil Producing Nigeria (MPN) Unlimited, operator of its joint venture with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has lauded the developmental strides achieved by Akwa Ibom state, since its creation on September 23, 1987.

Paul McGrath, Chairman and Managing Director stated this in a message congratulating the government and good people of Akwa Ibom State on the 30th anniversary of the creation of the state.

“This milestone provides an opportunity for the people of Akwa Ibom to reflect on the vision of the state’s founding fathers and celebrate the progress achieved over the years”, said Paul McGrath.

The company acknowledged the support it has enjoyed from the people of Akwa Ibom since the state’s creation in 1987 and restated the joint venture’s commitment to long term operations and mutually beneficial relationship with the state.

“We have enjoyed relatively peaceful relations with the people of AkwaIbom state over the years. Our commitment is to ensure more social and economic benefits from the joint venture business accrue to the communities near our operations and across the State”, said McGrath.

“We are proud of our contributions to the development of Akwa Ibom state and look forward to working together for greater achievements.”

Mobil Producing Nigeria commenced operations in Nigeria in 1955 and operates a Joint Venture with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). The joint venture has made substantial contributions in the areas of health, education, and empowerment projects in its operational bases in AkwaIbom.