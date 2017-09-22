Delta Deputy Speaker Spoils Constituent With Car, Cash Gift, Farm Implements

Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), Friday Ossai Osanebi, has doled out millions of naira on his constituents.

Osanebi, who is referred to as ‘Empowerment Master’, gave cars, cash gift and farm tools as part of his ongoing empowerment programme designed for the people of Ndokwa East Local Government area of the state.

The much loved representative presented cartons of farming chemicals, sprayers, cash gift to 60 farmers and three Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), to three ward leaders at an enlarged meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ward 4 party faithful and leaders from Beneku and Ashaka respectively.

In a well-attended meeting of ward 4 party faithful in the Beneku community town hall, elated Osanebi, thanked the people for their continued support for PDP, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the government of Delta State at large.

The Deputy Speaker, who was responding to the people’s request and questions, revealed that the construction of the bridge connecting Kwale and Beneku is not just a concern to the local dwellers but the governor and himself saying that if it’s a project he can embark alone, he would have constructed the bridge.

He appealed to them to remain calm, promising that as the economy improves, the people would have cause to rejoice more.

Osanebi said that Ward 4, which consists of Beneku, Okpai and Utchi is like a family and that the people must remain united and not allow any strange doctrine to infiltrate them, because Ndokwa East and ward 4 in particular is a PDP family.

He said: “we don’t have opposition in ward 4. If you want to join APC, Please go to the North. APC is the root of the sufferings of the people today. Talking about the bridge, it gives me much concern also. If it’s what I can do, I would have done it.

“If sufficient money comes to the state, our bridge and other ongoing projects within this area even the Beneku road, will receive speedy attention. Let’s always pray. Governor sends his greetings to you. He wants our prayer always. Let’s be loyal to the party and always forgive ourselves and live in unity and love”.

In his reaction, the Commissioner representing Ndokwa Ethnic nationality on the board of the Delta State Oil producing Areas Development commission (DESOPADEC) Mr. Nnamdi Ezechi told the people to be patient that more dividends would be attracted to them, saying that their support for PDP, Governor Okowa and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi must remain total and absolute.

“We have returned again to thank you for your vote and support for PDP. Very soon, ward four will be happy and glad. I believe in the capacity of our leader and my mentor, Friday Ossai Osanebi. Just be patient with us, because we don’t have another party outside PDP.

Ward chairman, Bright Ezechi thanked the people for coming out in their large numbers and promise them better things ahead noting that the party is united from the ward levels to the national level. ” we now have one PDP”; he added.

At Ashaka with leaders from the 10 wards of the local government, where a vote of explicit confidence was passed on the Governor and Deputy Speaker for good representation, the Deputy Speaker challenged the leader to put heads together, and define a pattern for empowering the leaders of the ward.

Prince Jerry Iliroma afterwards gave a vote of thanks to the Deputy Speaker and other leaders for making out time to attend the meeting.