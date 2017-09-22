Dear President Kenyatta, Kenya has never had another Coup other than the one in 2007

After the supreme court judges read to the public the judgement they used in making a ruling that annulled the Kenya’s August 2017 election, President Kenyatta has reacted by lambasting the judges for having a committed a judicial coup. Kenyatta was the beneficiary of the faked results that were used by the Electoral and Boundaries commission to declare him the President in August. It is understandable that there is critical emotional imbalance if one’s perceived presidential win is overturned by the court, this is so due to feelings of shame and fear of economic as well as political loss, but President Kenyatta should not mislead his followers by making a public utterance that the supreme court decision in these matters was a judicial coup d’etat.He is wrong, the only Coup that ever happened in Kenya is when Mwai Kibaki lost the presidential election in 2007 and instead he used the state military machinery to declining surrendering or handing over power to Raila Odinga .

What happened in August was not a judicial coup, but lawful annulment of the presidential announcement and declaration by the supreme court of Kenya, the presidential declaration was evidently based on the faked computer generated results. The results that the electoral body used were not based on how the voters cast the votes, instead the electoral body used the digital gymnastics to project Uhuru Kenyatta as the winner. All these happened due to entrenched culture of patrimonialism, patronage, clientelism and corruption in kenya’s political socialization. Kenyatta had used forgeries to retain the presidency because this is the office that has the powers which one can use to help and enrich his friends and family members. President Kenyatta is a Gikuyu, a community which fears that if a Luo like Raila Odinga becomes the president of Kenya, he or she will uncover the past economic crimes committed by Gikuyus to amass riches, thus logically Kenyatta’s degeneration tosuch an extent of using digital forgeries in order to retain power is syllogistically an overtone of such negative ethnic sentimentalities.

Unlike what Kenyatta is saying that annulment of faked presidency could have led the country into chaos, the people of Kenya are very peaceful, living well with their neighbors of whatsoever tribal diversity, and waiting to vote come the date of the re-election, Kenyans are now very proud to be Kenyans because of the test of democratic space as evinced by the constitutional proviso of separation of powers, integrity of electoral practices and independence of the Judiciary, fortunately, the courtesy of Justice Maraga’s presence in the Judiciary has enabled the people of Kenya to expedite this constitutional virtues. Kudos to all of you Kenyans.