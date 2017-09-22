If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Buhari leaves New York for London

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday returned to London for undisclosed reasons.

Buhari, who has spent 104 days in London on medical vacation this year, returned there on Thursday from New York, United States where he had spent five days attending the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Presidency had said in a statement last week that Buhari would be returning to London for a short visit.

It, however, did not disclose how long the President would be in London and the reason for his latest visit.


We prefer poverty in liberty to riches in slavery.
By: Ahmed Sékou Touré

