Sales Girl Docked for stealing firm's products worth N785, 000 

A 30-year-old sales girl, Faseyi Olateju has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo,the capital of Osun State, over alleged theft of company's antiseptic products worth N785,000.

Prosecutor Sunday Ajayi told the court that Olateju sometimes in the year 2015 at Omobolanle filling station area, stole dettol soaps, dettol liquid, Harpic and Jilk of N785,297 belonging to one A B J Fountain General Services.

Ajayi stated that the accused at the aforementioned date,time and place obtained the above mentioned goods with the pretence of selling and remitting the profits to the company which turned out to be false.

He argued that the offences committed by the sales girl contravened section 318 and is punishable under sections 419,390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Volume II Laws of Osun State Nigeria 2003.

The accused however pleaded not guilty of the charges preferred against her.

Counsel to the accused, Barrister Nagite Okobe applied for the bail of his client in the most liberal terms.

In her ruling, Magistrate Fatimah Sodamade granted the accused the bail of N500,000 with one surety and adjourned the case to 1st of November for hearing.