Hijrah 1439: BOA felicitates with Muslims faithful

A governorship aspirant for the fast approaching Osun State 2018 election, Benedict Olugboyega Alabi,

has felicitated with Muslims faithful in the State and in the country.

Alabi urged the Muslims to imbibe the lessons of the new year which signifies moving from what is bad too what is good and from the darkness to the light.

He also urged all to shun all acts that might impede the efforts being made by the progressive government of Ogbeni Rauf Aresola at repositioning the state for a better tomorrow.

"To all my Muslim brothers and sisters all over the world, especially the State of Osun Muslim Ummah, I felicitate with you on today’s celebration of the beginning of new Hijrah calendar.

"As we mark new Hijrah today, let us imbibe the lessons of perseverance, tolerance, and love for peace which were the hallmark of the Holy Prophet Muhammed’s (SAW) migration from Mecca to Madinah in the 570AD.

"We must endeavour to shun all acts that might impede the efforts being made by the progressive government of Ogbeni Rauf Aresola at repositioning our dear state for a better today and tomorrow.

"Hijrah, being a commemoration of migration from evil to goodness, from darkness into light and from wrong doing to obedience to Godly commands provides even more important lessons to imbibe for us at this crucial political dispensation in the State of Osun.

"We must therefore ensure that individuals that will build on the gains of progressive governance in the State is given our full support. More importantly from the progressives camp.

"Our state is blessed with sufficient human and natural resources required to migrate to a more prosperous and robust economy. Identified as the most viable vehicle to drive our economy is agriculture with value addition. We hope more will be done to empower our people in this regard.

"May All Mighty Allah bless the Muslim Ummah, bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria and bless the State of Osun." he prayed.