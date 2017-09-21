GOV. OKOROCHA, AN ALL-TIME GENEROUS GIVER – IMO DEPUTY GOVERNOR

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has described Governor Okorocha as an all-time giver who is ready to display generosity at all time when it bothers on human capital development.

Prince Madumere stated this when he led stakeholders of his local government area, on a solidarity visit to the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha at his Lodge.

According to the Deputy Governor, the visit which heralded the 55th birthday of Governor Okorocha was to thank him for the dividends of democracy for the good people of Mbaitoli, Imo State at large and to celebrate with him as he turns 55.

Prince Madumere therefore felicitated with Governor Okorocha on his new age and wished him many more years of fulfilled aspiration of service. Prince Madumere described him as the greatest giver of all times who has in his heart of love adopted and grooming over 13, 000 children to become highly valued -resource citizens.

His words: “Your Excellency, I am here with my people to felicitate with you as you turn 55. You are like a spirit that possesses whosever that come across you because of what you are. Today, you have over thirteen thousand children. The one that is trending at the moment is the acronym 55-5-55. This time around, as you turn 55, you have raised your bar of philanthropy by adopting 5 children each from the 55 countries of Africa. This is another creation of Your Excellency in African leadership.”

Also speaking during the solidarity visit, the Chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM, Eze Samuel Ohiri, an Mbaitoli son, showered encomium on Governor Okorocha for blazing the trail in providing basic amenities to every parts of Imo State, which Owerri zone is the chief beneficiary. He prayed God to continue to grant him many more years as he continues serve God and humanity.

In the same vein, an APC chieftain a political leaders of note, Prince Marcon Nlemigbo eulogized Government Okorocha for his monumental achievements at the young age of 55. He particularly used the forum to thank him for his love for the people of Mbaitoli especially the Deputy Governor of Imo State and many other sons and daughters of the local government.

Responding, Governor Okorocha thanked the people of Mbaitoli for their support and for coming en mass to celebrate with him.

His narrative on his Deputy: “Madumere is my beloved son in whom I am well pleased. My relationship with my deputy, Prince Eze Madumere for over twenty years is like that of Christ and His disciples. I saw him in the United States of America fishing. I said to him, follow me and I will make a fisher of men. Madumere followed without argument. In our journey in politics, we kept failing even when I ran for President. In all these, Madumere has remained steadfast and calm.”

Speaking further, he promised Mbaitoli more appointments and monumental development since Owerri city capital is getting saturated and getting over populated. He promised to see to the rehabilitation of Nworieubi roundabout to Onitsha Ukwu-Orji, Onitsha Express road and also from Nworieubi to Ikeduru.

High point of the event was the moving songs rendered by Mbaitoli women in celebration of Governor Okorocha and acclamation of joy by leaders and stakeholders of Mbaitoli.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media