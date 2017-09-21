Museveni, German Minister discuss Security in the Horn

KAMPALA, Uganda, September 21, 2017/APO/ -- President Yoweri Museveni has called upon the international community to take more interest in the situation in Somalia saying although the regional security forces were doing a good job, there was need to develop and strengthen local security forces such as the police and army and for the international community to get involved to put an end to the instability there.

“Uganda is mainly characterized by Christians and Christians believe in the holy trinity. If there was some kind of trinity in the security situation of Somalia; internal, regional and international forces, the situation would be contained,” he said.

The President also said that countries like Somalia need to stop talking about politics of identity and promote their people’s interests that would make their countries prosperous.



The President who is in New York to attend the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly made the remarks during a follow up meeting with the German Foreign Minister Mr. Sigmar Gabriel about the security situation in South Sudan, Burundi and Somalia.

Mr. Sigmar said that Germany and the European Union are committed to the security situation in Africa.

Targeted attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, particularly by the Islamist armed group Al-Shabab, with suicide bombings and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), continue to have a devastating impact.

In South Sudan millions have fled the conflict causing an unprecedented refugee crisis in the world.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Sam Kuteesa and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations Adonia Ayebare attended the meeting, which was held at Uganda Permanent Mission Offices in New York.