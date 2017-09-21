AHRC Recognizes International Day of Peace:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the world community in observing the International Day of Peace that falls on September 21of every year.

The International Day of Peace was adopted by the United Nations resolution 36/37 on 1981. The nations of the world united to declare this day a day to advance the ideals of peace among all nations across the globe. In addition, the United Nations adopted resolution 55/88 considering September 21 as an annual day of non- violence and no war. The theme of this year's commemoration is "Partnerships for Peace - Dignity for All," which aims to highlight the importance of all segments of society to work together to strive for peace.

As the world tunes in to the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, this year the International Day of Peace is observed amidst major challenges facing several countries experiencing misery and violence. The dominant language is that of war, conflict and division resulting in millions of deaths and injured. We see massive destruction, displacement and refugees around the world.

The ongoing crises in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, Sri Lanka, Liberia, and Burma present evidence of elusive peace. A major challenge to peace today is terrorism and hate. The world needs a more united front to confront terrorism and its root causes.

AHRC calls upon all peace- loving people at home and abroad to live up to the true meaning of peace and to work diligently to make peace a reality.

"It is possible to achieve world peace if enough people want it and the culture of valuing peace becomes the world culture," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "For the future of our children and the planet itself, more needs to be done to achieve lasting peace founded on the rock of justice," said Hamad.