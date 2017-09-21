Woman, 35, gets 6 months jail term for stealing laptop in Osun

A 35-year-old woman, Nafisat Raji was on Wednesday sentenced to 6 months imprisonment by an Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, the State capital, for stealing HP Pavilion Laptop of N45,000

Prosecutor Joshua Oladoye said the accused on the 30th of August, 2017 at Akeju street,opposite Government Technical College Osogbo in Osogbo stole HP Pavilion Laptop valued N45,000 and belonging to one Mubarak Olaboopo.

He also added that the accused on the same date, at Fayemi Street, Osogbo stole Techno Y6 mobile phone of one Deborah Akindele, valued N14,500.

Prosecutor Joshua argued that the offences committed by the accused are contrary to sections 412,383 and punishable section 390(9) of Criminal Code Cap 34 Volume II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2003

Weeping profusely in the dock, the accused pleaded guilty of the charges preferred against her.

While her counsel, Barrister Nagite Okobe humbly urged the court to be clement in justice as Raji had pleaded guilty of the offences.

In her ruling, Magistrate Adenike Olowolagba sentenced the accused to 6 month imprisonment with a fine option of N3,000.