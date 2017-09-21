Islamic New Year: Group felicitates with Muslims

The Asiwaju Grassroot Foundation, Osun State branch, has commemorated with Muslims as they celebrate another year, Hijrah 1439.

The Foundation urged Muslims to imbibe the teachings of the holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in the new year.

In a release signed by its acting coordinator, Com. Sikiru Tijani and secretary, Com. Adeniji Yahaya, the foundation implored Muslims to pray for a reliable successor as the state approaches it 2018 governorship election.

According to the release, " The Foundation Facilitates with all Muslims in the State and Nigeria as Whole for witnessing another Hijrah 1439.

"We implore all to imbibe the teaching of Prophet (SAW) on Hijah, moving from one place to another, moving from bad to good habits and casting ungrateful deeds to good things.

"This is the only thing that can assist us in reaching our promise land in the State. We also urge all to use this period to pray to almighty Allah to grants our Governor a good and reliable successor so that we can rejoice together when the fortune of the State arrived."