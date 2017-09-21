Schneider Electric Restates Commitment to Nigeria’s Power Sector Development

Schneider Electric, the global specialist in energy management and automation, has emphasised the strategic role of innovation in driving and achieving the desired transformations as well as consolidating gains in the power sector, Vanguard reports.

Speaking at the Power Nigeria 2017 exhibition and conference, Regional Sales Manager for Solar Business, Schneider Electric Nigeria, Mr. Ifeanyi Odoh in a presentation titled Industrial Innovations and Access to Energy stated that the company would continue to expand the frontiers of innovation in the sector and would also enhance the Federal Government’s efforts towards implementing the nation’s power reforms.

Schneider Electric Country President, Balaji Lenka stated that: “This has been a successful event and the most attended one yet. ‘’We’re glad key stakeholders in the African power and electricity markets can appreciate the level of innovation of our solutions and the high standards we set for the West African market in solar and across industries”

Source: EnergyMix