Jonathan ceded Rivers oil well to Bayelsa to punish Amaechi – APC

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked Governor Nyesom Wike to publicly apologise to the people of the state and his immediate predecessor/benefactor, Rotimi Amaechi, over the ceding of Soku Oil Wells belonging to Rivers to neighbouring Bayelsa State.

According to the political party, the oil wells in Kalabari axis of Rivers were controversially ceded during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, an indigene of Otuoke in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, to punish then governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, who was also the the Director-General of Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organisation, for declining to support the re-election of his Niger Delta kinsman -Jonathan.

Rivers APC, through its Chairman, Chief Davies Ikanya, yesterday in Port Harcourt, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Chief EzeChukwuemeka Eze, described as shocking, Wike’s acceptance that the disputed Soku oil wells, which it insisted he (Rivers governor) and Jonathan connived to cede to Bayelsa, belonged to Rivers.

Wike, who was Jonathan’s Minister of State for Education, on Tuesday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, while hosting members of the Forum of Surveyors-General of States, urged the Surveyor-General of the Federation, Ebisintei Awudu, to resolve the lingering boundary dispute between Rivers and Bayelsa states, stressing that he was in the best position to address the boundary conflict.

The Rivers governor said, “We believe that the oil wells belong to us (Rivers State people). We are brothers and there is no need for this conflict to linger. Imagine if it was between two states with no relationship, it would have been worse.”

Rivers state was created on May 27, 1967, while Bayelsa state was created out of the old Rivers state on October 1, 1996.

Rivers APC said, “September 19, 2017 will ever remain memorable in the politics of Rivers State. This was the day that one of the hidden truths was brought to the open. By his confession, Wike has vindicated our position that he collaborated with the then President Jonathan to fight Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to a standstill and to dislodge APC that clearly won the 2015 general elections, from the Brick House, Port Harcourt.

“One of the ways in which they achieved the infamous feat was to cede Rivers State oil wells to Jonathan’s Bayelsa State, in a bid to economically emasculate Rivers State and starve Amaechi’s government of funds.”

The main opposition APC also stated that the Rivers governor’s latest stand on the controversial oil well issue was a reflection of a misguided leader, who likes to play politics with every issue, so far it would benefit him, not minding if such a stand was against the progress of Rivers state and its people.

It said, “It is on record that Wike used the oil well issue about three years ago to dehumanise and abuse his benefactor, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, and called him many uncouth names, for pleading and stating that it was wicked of Dr. Jonathan to cede Rivers State’s oil wells to neighbouring Abia and Bayelsa States, just to prove his hatred for the people of Rivers State, after giving him one of their daughters (Dame Patience Jonathan) for a wife and ensured that he was properly educated at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

“In view of Amaechi’s stand, Wike, as the then Supervising Minister of Education, threatened the then Rivers governor (Amaechi) with everything within him, including brimstone and arrest immediately after Dr. Jonathan would be declared as president for a second term in 2015, but God proved him wrong.

“Wike, while exhibiting poor understanding of the plight of Rivers people, appreciated Dr. Jonathan for the heinous and evil act by giving him an award during the recent celebration of 50th anniversary of the creation of Rivers State.

“If Wike is serious about demanding the receding of the oil wells to Rivers State, let him start by withdrawing the unmerited award given to Dr. Jonathan, after which he should formally apologise to God, Amaechi and the people of Rivers State for criminally emasculating them economically by the evil act against Rivers State and humanity, for us to take him seriously.”

The main opposition party also reminded the Rivers governor that as minister of state for education, he sent members of his political group, the Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI), to harass and disperse the leaders and traditional rulers of kalabari Kingdom, under the aegis of Kalabari National Forum, during their protest march to submit their letter to the Director-General, National Boundary Commission, Abuja.

APC urged the surveyor-general of the federation to assist and restore the Soku oil wells to Rivers state, not minding the fact that Wike was one of the architects and brains behind the ceding of the Rivers oil wells to neighbouring states.