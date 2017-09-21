Pumpkin grower’s conference opens in Awka

Awka, Sept. 20, 2017 -- The Commissioner for Agriculture, Mechanisation, Processing and Export Hon. Afam Mbanefo said that the Anambra State Government has provided the enabling environment and security for investments thrive in the state.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr Leo Imoka said this during the opening ceremony of the South East Zonal Conference of Pumpkin Growers Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (PUGMAN) being held at Awka.

Imoka said that Youths were being sensitised to get involved in actively in Agriculture for the benefit of everybody.

He also said the vision of the state governor was to fight crime and unemployment through job creation.

The National President of PUGMAN, Mr Uche Enugha while addressing the participants said that pumpkin was good food supplement that could be used for the treatment of various sicknesses and to maintain healthy body.

The Chairman of the occasion, Chief Christopher Obiakazie said that pumpkin had many health benefits for different people from all walks of live.

In their separate speeches, Mr Jude Nwankwo and Emeka Okoli commended the youths for their involvement in agriculture, saying that it was now a lucrative business.

In a vote of thanks, Mr Philips Ajoku, a lawyer expressed happiness while commending the organisers for putting together the programme.