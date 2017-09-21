Dambazau denies unsubstantiated accusation that he threatened to kill IPOB leader

The Minister of Interior, Lt General (Rtd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau on Wednesday in New-York, issued a strong denial to social media’s unsubstantiated accusation that he threatened to kill Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB.

“The perpetrators of the malicious statements are out to cause disaffection, disunity and insecurity while creating public unrest, detrimental to the well-being of Nigerians and other foreign nationals in the Country, the minister said in a statement signed by his press secretary Osaigbovo Ehisienmen.

The Interior Minister who is currently on President Muhammadu Buhari’s entourage to the 72nd United Nations General Assembly in the United States of America, where the Nigerian President has brilliantly articulated Nigeria’s commitment to peace and stability in Nigeria, Africa and the World at large, urges well meaning Nigerians to disregard the ill intention statement.

He therefore called on Nigerians to disregard their antics, as government is committed to the good and prosperity of every Nigerian.

Full Text

The attention of the Honourable Minister of Interior, Lt General (Rtd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, has been drawn to a fabricated, malicious, ridiculous and false report posted on Linda Ikeji’s blog and other social media platforms, in which the Minister is falsely accused of threatening to kill Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB.

The statement which reads in parts “if we can imprison Awolowo, killed Ken Saro –Wiwa, murdered Abiola and his wife without Nigeria breaking apart, we are moving to kill Nnamdi Kanu” attributed to the Interior Minister is untrue and quite unfortunate, because the perpetrators of the falsehood and gross innuendoes ought to know that Gen Dambazau (Rtd), a former Chief of Army Staff and a renowned, seasoned security expert with over 30 years PhD degree in criminology cannot conceive such ideals, nor take the credit for such. It will also interest the perpetrators of this ungodly accusation to note that Dambazau is a Fellow at Harvard University, senior Fellow at Center for Peace, Democracy and Development, University of Massachusetts and Chairman, University Advancement Center, University of Ibadan. He is also a Fellow and Member, Board of Trustees, Society for Peace Studies and Practice, and also Visiting Professor, Strategic Studies, Igbinedion University, Okada Edo State among others. I therefore admonish the authors of this misleading publication to juxtapose the above mentioned intellectual prowess of General Dambazau (Rtd) with his untainted Military record while in service and see if they will not come to repentance, for laying such weighty allegations against the Interior Minister.

The Interior Minister who is currently on President Muhammadu Buhari’s entourage to the 72nd United Nations General Assembly in the United States of America, where the Nigerian President has brilliantly articulated Nigeria’s commitment to peace and stability in Nigeria, Africa and the World at large, urges well meaning Nigerians to disregard the ill intention statement.

The perpetrators of the malicious statements are out to cause disaffection, disunity and insecurity while creating public unrest, detrimental to the well-being of Nigerians and other foreign nationals in the Country. He therefore called on Nigerians to disregard their antics, as government is committed to the good and prosperity of every Nigerian.