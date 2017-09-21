World's largest aircraft finally leaves hanger, ready for test

Back in May, we reported that the world’s largest aircraft, the Stratolaunch, had finally left its (giant) hanger and was preparing for tests. This week, the first of those was completed. All six of the massive rocket-launching plane’s turbofan engines were turned on and tested.

There were three phases involved in this test run. First, they used a supplementary power source to charge the engines, which they termed a “dry motor.” Second, they progressed to a “wet motor” by introducing fuel to the engines. Finally, they started each engine individually and tested whether or not they could idle. Each engine performed as expected.