International | 20 September 2017 20:46 CET

Refugees: Universal Crisis, Shared Humanitarian Responsibility Dinner Reception:

By American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA)

On Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 6 p.m., the American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) will be hosting a special dinner reception regarding the world's refugee crisis, one of the most pressing crises in recent memory. The reception will be held at the Greenfield Manor Banquet Hall located in Dearborn, Michigan.

Millions of fellow human beings, men, women and children have fled or were forced to flee their homes and their places of habitual residence seeking safety and security. The refuges crisis constitutes a local, national and international crisis that requires the world's attention, cooperation and resources.


