Biafra: Groups faults US lawyer over calls for ICC to investigate Buhari, Buratai

The National Committee of Yoruba Youth (NCYY), the Southeast Professionals in Diaspora and the Coalition of Civil Society Groups against Terrorism in Nigeria, has berated a United States constitutional lawyer, Bruce Fein, over his calls that the United Nations should refer President Muhamadu Buhari and Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for investigation in the on-going military operation against the Indegenous Peoples of Biafran (IPOB) in the South East.

In an article published in HuffPost on Sunday, and other various insidious videos, Fein accused the military of carrying out a genocide against the Igbo people, He also made an unfounded and highly preposterous allegations of persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

The groups, at a Press Conference in Lagos today, described Mr. Fein's call, as an attempt to blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari, and prevent the Nigerian Army, from carrying out its constitutionally guaranteed responsibility, of protecting Nigeria and Nigerians, against any form of Internal and external aggression, many of which Nigerians have been subjected to, as a result of the terrorist activities, of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB.

Speaking on behalf of the groups, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, wondered "why Mr. Fein and some foreign collaborators like the Amnesty International, who have clearly shown bias towards the Nigerian Nation, most especially the Nigerian Army should been seen as encouraging the secessionist agitations of the IPOB. They have even pretended not to understand the basic responsibilities of President Buhari and Nigerian Army, towards defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria, as a sovereign nation, that we are".

"We believe every society would do what it needs to do to prevent individuals or a small group of people from creating scenerios that would endanger the rights of the majority. If government finds it neccessary to declare a group actively seeking and practising violence and terrorism while threatening the existence of the Country a" Terrorist Group" and proscribe it's activities, it is Ingenious for some characters and their foreign collaborators to see a way to arm twist the government with legalese not to act when the security of the Country is what is at stake".

The group said, that every government must act in a manner that protects the majority.

"We wonderful if Mr Fein and his collaborators wanted the Nigerian government to fold it's arm and allow IPOB and other terrorist organisational just to take over Nigeria. If that happens,God Forbid, this same characters would be the ones saying the Nigerian government has lost control.