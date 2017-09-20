Ukah Applauds Bridge Builders For Showcasing Okowa's Achievements

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has applauded members of the Bridge Builders, a political pressure group under the auspices of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ika South Local Government Area of the state for showcasing the achievements of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to people in the area and beyond since his administration came on board.

Mr. Ukah made the commendation during the maiden prayer session convened by Mr. Peter Idion on behalf of the Bridge Builders to seek God’s divine protection on the governor of the state and members of his Executive Council and to also solicit God’s intervention in the affairs of the state which was held in Agbor, recently.

The Commissioner, who was represented by his Special Assistant, Ogbueshi Christopher Nwaoboshi, expressed delight over the activities of members of the Bridge Builders vis-à-vis information dissemination to the people at the grassroot, adding that Deltans need to be adequately informed about the achievements of Senator Okowa since he assumed duty as the governor of the state.

According to him, the State Ministry of Information would partner with the Bridge Builders in disseminating information on government’s policies and programmes to the people at the grassroot, just as he enjoined members of the group to educate youths in the area on the need to key into the various state government skills acquisition and empowerment programmes.

He noted that despite the dwindling economic fortunes of states in the country, Senator Okowa has prudently managed the lean resources in the state to the admiration of most Deltans and to the glory of God, pointing out the governor needs the overwhelming support of all Deltans to enable him consolidate on his achievements.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of Bridge Builders, Hon. Chuks Emuebie, said that the aim of the political pressure group was to reconcile aggrieved members of the PDP in the area and to support the party in its mass mobilization towards the 2019 general election, among other.

In doing this, Emuebie said it is their intention to interact with both the formal and informal groups on sensitive policies of government, adding that the Bridge Builders would also be used as a platform to organize periodic prayer sessions using governor Okowa as a point of contact.

The highlight of the ceremony, where Pastor Joshua B. Igumbor led over 42 clergymen from Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), was an intercessory prayer session for the Governor Okowa, members of the State Executive Council and the state in general