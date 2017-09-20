Ohanaeze warns against Frivolous Court Order on IPOB

OHANAEZE Ndigbo, the apex socio-cultural Igbo group has warned courts in Nigeria not to allow themselves to be used against the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Nnia Nwodo, president general of Ohanaeze, in a statement, on Tuesday, September 19, urged the courts not to undermine the nation’s democratic process by granting frivolous orders against IPOB.

Nwodo, said that the Ohanaeze has credible intelligence that Abubakar Malami, minister of justice and attorney general of the federation, has secretly approached courts to obtain an order to designate IPOB as a terrorist group.

He said that such move was not only illegal, but aimed at furthering the harassment and intimidation of Igbo youths who have been pursuing their constitutionally guaranteed fundamental human rights.

The IPOB has been asking the federal government to conduct a referendum on the future of Biafra. But last week the federal government responded heavily by sending troops to the South East under Operation Python Dance II. The troops clashed with the IPOB resulting in death of more than 18 unarmed youths who were shot with live bullets.

The soldiers also raided the house of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB, whose whereabouts and that of his parents are unknown.