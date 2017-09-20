Delta Police Commissioner Orders Arrest Of Four Officers

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Delta State Command, Zanna Ibrahim, has ordered the immediate arrest, detention and investigation of four policemen for alleged professional misconduct and murder.

The CP gave the directive following report that the policemen shot three persons during a child dedication ceremony at Warri.

On Sunday September 17, 2017, Inspector Samuel Imana, Inspector Anthony Nwali, Seageant Anthony Oniri and Copral Innocent Ajah, attached to the Area Commander’s office, Warri, during a child dedication ceremony at Edjewo, by Poloko market, Warri, were alleged to have engaged in shooting which resulted in the death of one Elvis Ovie while two others were injured.

The CP who was miffed at the apparently reckless and unwarranted shooting by the police officers vowed that appropriate sanctions would be meted to the erring officers after investigation was concluded.

The police boss, while reiterating that the Command would not condone any act of impunity by any of his officers and men, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and the injured and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured victims.