Empowerment Tour: Osodieme Commends Unity, Turnout at Nnewi North and South

The wife of governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) on 19thSeptember 2017 commended the people of Nnewi North and South Local Governent Areas for the unity they displayed in welcoming her at Nnewi Local Government headquarters, and the large turnout at St Marys’ Catholic Church field Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area as she commenced Empowerment Tour of the twenty-one Local Government Areas.

Osodieme appreciated and described the presence of dignitaries from four communities of Nnewi made up of both APGA and non APGA members as a display of unity of purpose, and the excited crowd comprising of men, women and children from ten communities of Nnewi South at Ukpor as sign of good things to come in Anambra State.

The wife of the governor noted that the prevalence of peace in Anambra communities is a result of the governors’ inclusive approach to governance which does not differentiate amongst political parties or religious differences. According to Osodieme, “the Obiano administration is committed to the development and transformation of all parts of the state; this is why it embarks on continuous distribution of democracy dividend in fulfillment of his mandate. What needs is the support of all and sundry to enable him complete the good work he is doing for the benefit of ndi Anambra.”

Osodieme called for sustenance of the zoning arrangement in Anambra for the promotion of equity especially when evidence abound that the governor has performed to the admiration of the citizens. She assured that Obiano’s goal is to open up of all the nooks and crannies of the state with projects and called on all sons and daughters of Anambra to come home and invest in a stable and peaceful environment at home.

Osodieme also advised parents to endeavour to train their children so that they would be beneficial to the family and the society in general, and stressing that her NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ) has undertaken projects like; nine toilets for indigent widows, empowerment of over 2600 men and women, promotion of hygiene with eleven market toilets built across the state, amongst other projects in support of the less privileged.

Explaining the essence of the tour, Commissioner for Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs, Dr. Victoria Chikwelu, said that it is statutory programme carried out yearly in collaboration with her Ministry for the empowerment of the less privileged in communities. According the Commissioner, the empowerment items are distributed by the wife of the governor to forty persons in each community made up of: 20 women, 15 children and 5 physically challenged person respectively.

Earlier at Nnewi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Budget and Efficiency, Ogbuefi Melie Onyejepu, informed the people that governor Obiano is the best thing that has happened the communities with several persons appointed in the government. He enumerated many projects like the Nnobi to St. Peter Cleaver Church-Nnewi-Ichi road which has been completed and six others currently being executed in the area. He also highlighted Street Lighting, water rehabilitation and health projects executed by the government and called on the people to support the reelection of the governor. On the other hand, Commissioner for Local Government, Chief Greg Obi, enunciated the projects that the government is executing in Nnewi South communities which include roads, as well as the Community Choose Your Self project, and also called for the support of all to ensure success for APGA at the polls in November 2017.

In separate remarks, the Transition Committee Chairmen of Nnewi North Prince Chukwudi Orizu, applauded the leadership style of governor Obiano as humane and exceptional, stressing that the state has never had it so good. In the same vein, his Nnewi South counterpart Mr. Felix Odumegwu, stated that governor Obiano has since inception kept his word by working for the good of the state and communities. He assured that the governor will be reelected with APGA sure of ninety-nine per cent in the area.

Speaking on behalf of Nnewi women, the Wives of the Transition Committee Chairmen, Princess Chinelo Orizu, of Nnewi north, and and her Nnewi south counterpart, Barr. Mrs. Ugochi Odumegwu, commended the governor's wife for her efforts and commitment towards uplifting the living standard of the women especially the less privileged among them through her CAFÉ projects which has impacted many in different communities. They also assured of the continuous support of the women.

Also in a brief remark, a major Stakeholder in Nnewi Barrister Ofili Nwosu, expressed satisfaction with the work of the governor and his wife are doing for the benefit of the people. He assured that the governor will get the support of Nnewi for reelection in November. As he put it: ‘’ Coming here to Nnewi is a waste of time because Willie will go again and will win with landslide and after him Nnewi will succeed him.”

Some of the personalities at the venues include; member representing Nnewi South Constituency one in the State's House of Assembly, Honourable Barrister Kingsley Iruba, former Commissioner for Information, Chief Meja Umeh, amongst others.

(L-R): Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano decorating new APGA members at the Empowerment event held at Nnewi North Local Government headquarters recently

Commissioner for Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs, Dr. Victoria Chikwelu addressing the people against the backdrop of empowerment items for distribution to beneficiaries in beneficiaries in Nnewi North Local Government Area.

(L-R): Transition Committee Chairman Nnewi South, Mr. Felix Odumegwu and his wife, Barr. Ugochi welcomes Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano at St. Marys' Catholic Church field Ukpor for the Empowerment programme.

