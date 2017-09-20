DENOUNCING BUHARI’S HYPOCRITICAL SPEECH AT THE 72nd SESSION OF UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY IN NEW YORK
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the Leadership Team of the Directorate of State (DOS)
hereby denounces the hypocritical speech by Retired Major General Muhammadu Buhari which he
made on September 19, 2017, at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in
New York, USA. Muhammadu Buhari who parades himself as the president of Nigeria despite
committing treason on December 31, 1983, hypocritically stated that “we are now confronted by the
desperate human rights and humanitarian situation in Yemen and most tragically in the Rakhine State of
Myanmar.
The Myanmar crisis is very reminiscent of what happened in Bosnia in 1995 and in Rwanda
in 1994.” This hypocrisy-personified serial coupist and terminator of democracy further stated that “The
international community cannot remain silent and not condemn the horrendous suffering caused by
what, from all indications is a state-backed program of brutal depopulation of the Rohingya inhabited
areas in Myanmar on the basis of ethnicity and religion.
We fully endorse the call by the Secretary-General on the Government of Myanmar to order a halt to the
ongoing ethnic cleansing and ensure the safe return of the displaced Rohingya to their homes in safety
and dignity.”
The DOS and all men and women of good conscience could not believe that such words could come out
of a congenital genocidist like Muhammadu Buhari!! So, Buhari will go to the UNGA to make a case for
Indigenous People in other countries who are facing extermination whereas he just completed the
genocidal killing of Biafrans in Biafraland before coming to the event. How can Buhari pontificate on
the sanctity of human lives while he was involved in the mass-murder of over two million Biafrans at
Owerri in 1968? Is this not the same Buhari who, after being sworn-in as Nigeria’s president on the 29th
of May 2015, resumed genocidal actions in Biafraland on July 17th, 2015 and without any let-up till
date thereby leading to the untimely deaths of thousands of Biafrans within two years even when he
spent greater part of those two years in a hospital in the United Kingdom?
Buhari’s speech at the UNGA is the height of hypocrisy because he has, on several occasions, violently
suppressed Indigenous People of Biafra who were expressing their UN-approved rights to selfdetermination.
The DOS and entire Biafrans are appalled that Buhari with a history of blood-letting,
which dates back to July 29th, 1966 when he participated in the assassination of Major General J. T. U.
Aguiyi-Ironsi, will be preaching against violence on Indigenous People.
We call on the Secretary-General of the U.N. to ignore that hypocritical speech by Muhammadu Buhari
because he never meant any of the words he said. Buhari thrives on spilling the blood of Biafrans and
can never be an advocate of peaceful or non-violent approach to issues. On the other hand, the
Secretary-General and other officials of the U.N. should initiate plans and processes to carry out a
Referendum on Biafra’s exit from Nigeria since Buhari cannot govern Nigeria without spilling Biafran
blood.
We say enough of the bloodshed and Biafrans are ready to leave Nigeria and settle down to develop their
God-given nation of Biafra. Fortunately, IPOB is now part of the Lower Niger Independence Movement
(LONIM) and we expect the U.N. to partner with LONIM to plan and execute the Referendum on
Biafra. Irrespective of the hypocritical speech of Muhammadu Buhari, we are bold to state that the
restoration of the nation of Biafra is a divine project whose time has come and is, therefore, unstoppable,
unquenchable, irreversible, and irrevocable.
Long live IPOB, long live LONIM!
Long live the nation of Biafra!!!
Signed
Barrister Emma Nmezu
Dr. Clifford Chukwuemeka Iroanya
Spokespersons for IPOB